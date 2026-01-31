Grammy Awards 2026: Rosé to make history with solo K-pop performance

The Australian-Korean artiste confessed to having "chills" when talking about the possibility of this momentous night. For Rosé, this performance is more than a professional achievement; it is a moment of personal and cultural triumph. Her debut solo album, Rosie, has already demonstrated her skills in the solo scene, debuting at number three on the Billboard 200 after its release in late 2024.

The 2026 show, which will be hosted for the final time by Trevor Noah, promises to be a star-studded affair. In addition to Rosé, there will be a special performance by international girl group KATSEYE, who will join all eight nominees for Best New Artist. Other performers who have already been announced include Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Post Malone.

The addition of Rosé and the nominations for Golden from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack indicate a new era of acceptance for the genre. With APT. having spent 45 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and taking home the Song of the Year award at the MTV VMAs last year, all eyes will be on the Crypto.com Arena to see if Rosé can take home her first Grammy.