Mick Jagger reveals that he turned to AI to find album title: Here’s what happened next

Singer-songwriter Sir Mick Jagger of the legendary band the Rolling Stones, has shared that he sought help from AI to find an album title.

Mick Jagger brands AI album titles rubbish

The Rolling Stones frontman was having trouble coming up with a name for the group’s 2023 record, Hackney Diamonds, so turned to the technology, and while it only offered “rubbish” suggestions, that gave the 82-year-old star more confidence in his own ideas.

Asked if the group would use AI to write songs, Mick told a magazine, “AI is a whole other conversation. The only time I used it was when I was looking for album titles for Hackney Diamonds, which was actually, I suppose, at the beginning of AI. Because no one could agree, and I threw all these titles at it, and it came back with such rubbish, it didn’t help me at all.”

He further mentioned, “I was saying, ‘These are my 12 album titles, give me some more’, and of course in the end we never used any of them. But it can unstick you, and you think, ‘OK, that was rubbish’, or ‘Mine are loads better than yours’. It gives you confidence.”