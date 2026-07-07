SOI Chamber Orchestra brings Verdi, Rossini and Neapolitan songs to Mumbai

Long before playlists and streaming services collapsed geography, music travelled by manuscript, memory and migration. Italian opera crossed Europe in the eighteenth century. Verdi's choruses became part of political history. Rossini's overtures escaped the opera house altogether, finding new lives in concert halls and popular culture. Chamber music, meanwhile, evolved in salons and private homes before becoming one of classical music's most revealing forms, where every instrument carries its own voice and every musician becomes part of an unfolding conversation.
That tradition arrives in Mumbai on 15 July, when the Symphony Orchestra of India Chamber Orchestra presents a programme that pairs Italian favourites by Verdi, Rossini and Denza with works by Holst and Mendelssohn at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA. Conducting the evening is Marco Alibrando, Principal Conductor of the Deutsches National theater und Staatskapelle Weimar, with tenor Angel Romero bringing the Italian vocal repertoire to life.
For Alibrando, chamber music strips away any possibility of hiding behind scale. It demands a different kind of attention from musicians and audiences alike.
"Every musician carries a greater sense of responsibility because every line is exposed, and every phrase depends on how the ensemble breathes and reacts together," he says. "You hear the music being built collectively, moment by moment."
The observation echoes the essence of chamber music itself. Unlike the monumental sweep of Mahler or the architectural grandeur of Bruckner, chamber repertoire thrives on detail. A violin answers a clarinet. A cello anticipates a phrase before it is completed. Listeners are invited inside the mechanics of music-making, close enough to hear dialogue rather than spectacle.
Alibrando sees similar connections across a programme that spans countries and centuries. Italian composers bring melody and theatrical instinct, while Holst and Mendelssohn contribute different colours and textures. The challenge, he says, lies in allowing each work to lead naturally into the next, creating "one coherent artistic journey" rather than a succession of contrasting pieces.
For Romero, the emotional directness of the Italian repertoire explains its enduring appeal. Whether in Verdi's operas or the Neapolitan songs that have survived for generations, the music is anchored in recognisable human experience.
"This repertoire, to me, is a window to the inner person. It shows us love, lust, pain, shame, joy, and fear," he says.
Those emotions, Romero believes, need little translation. As classical music reaches audiences beyond its traditional centres, interpretation often matters more than familiarity.
"Music from the heart needs an interpreter," he says. "Being able to see and hear a singer's emotions will allow the listener to understand the music even when words cannot be understood."
India's relationship with Western classical music has grown steadily over the past two decades, aided by institutions such as the Symphony Orchestra of India, whose performances, educational initiatives and collaborations have expanded both participation and curiosity. Chamber concerts occupy a distinctive place within that evolution. They replace the grandeur often associated with orchestral music with something more immediate, inviting audiences into an exchange where every gesture is audible and every silence has purpose.
Centuries after these works were first written, they continue to cross borders with surprising ease. The language may be Italian. The stories may belong to another era. Yet the questions they ask about longing, grief, joy and hope remain familiar, wherever they are heard.
SOI Chamber Orchestra - Marco Alibrando | Angel Romero