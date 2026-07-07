SOI Chamber Orchestra brings Verdi, Rossini and Neapolitan songs to Mumbai

Long before playlists and streaming services collapsed geography, music travelled by manuscript, memory and migration. Italian opera crossed Europe in the eighteenth century. Verdi's choruses became part of political history. Rossini's overtures escaped the opera house altogether, finding new lives in concert halls and popular culture. Chamber music, meanwhile, evolved in salons and private homes before becoming one of classical music's most revealing forms, where every instrument carries its own voice and every musician becomes part of an unfolding conversation.

Intimate dialogues, exposed phrases, and the emotional directness of the Italian vocal repertoire

That tradition arrives in Mumbai on 15 July, when the Symphony Orchestra of India Chamber Orchestra presents a programme that pairs Italian favourites by Verdi, Rossini and Denza with works by Holst and Mendelssohn at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA. Conducting the evening is Marco Alibrando, Principal Conductor of the Deutsches National theater und Staatskapelle Weimar, with tenor Angel Romero bringing the Italian vocal repertoire to life.

For Alibrando, chamber music strips away any possibility of hiding behind scale. It demands a different kind of attention from musicians and audiences alike.

"Every musician carries a greater sense of responsibility because every line is exposed, and every phrase depends on how the ensemble breathes and reacts together," he says. "You hear the music being built collectively, moment by moment."

The observation echoes the essence of chamber music itself. Unlike the monumental sweep of Mahler or the architectural grandeur of Bruckner, chamber repertoire thrives on detail. A violin answers a clarinet. A cello anticipates a phrase before it is completed. Listeners are invited inside the mechanics of music-making, close enough to hear dialogue rather than spectacle.

Alibrando sees similar connections across a programme that spans countries and centuries. Italian composers bring melody and theatrical instinct, while Holst and Mendelssohn contribute different colours and textures. The challenge, he says, lies in allowing each work to lead naturally into the next, creating "one coherent artistic journey" rather than a succession of contrasting pieces.