4 reasons why the hair looks naturally oily during monsoons despite a fresh wash

There might be several reasons why the hair would feel oily; the major ones are listed below.

Flat hair: When rainwater touches the hair, or parts of it, you would notice how the area falls flat; no matter how much you brush it. That’s because rainwater binds the hair together and makes it lie flat. In turn, this reduces volume, and the natural scalp oil gets exposed. This accounts for the oily look and feel.

The humid trap: During monsoon, the humidity level rises, which is why even after heavy rain, you would notice that you are sweating. This sweat combines with the scalp’s natural oils (sebum) and makes the hair feel heavy and greasy.