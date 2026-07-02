The great gym fragrance debate: To spritz or not to spritz?

There's a particular circle of hell reserved for the person on the treadmill next to you who has apparently bathed in perfume. You know the one. The scent hits your nostrils a full thirty seconds before you see them, lingers for an hour after they leave, and somehow gets more aggressive the sweatier they get. So is perfume at the gym a crime against humanity?

Gym fragrance rules: How much perfume is too much?

The truth sits somewhere in the middle — but leans harder toward 'please don't' than most fragrance fans want to admit.