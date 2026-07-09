Saindhavi’s biggest solo concert in Chennai: Singer opens up about setlist, behind-the-scenes details, and challenges
Popular playback singer Saindhavi is all set to bring her first grand solo concert Kayilae Aagasam to audiences this weekend. After years of being part of large-scale composer-led concerts and performing for massive crowds, this concert marks a significant milestone as she takes centre stage for a solo open-air show with a 5,000-strong audience.
Saindhavi takes centre stage in Chennai with her biggest solo concert yet; shares behind-the-scenes details
Featuring fan favourites, special collaborations with the Drums Kumaran Collective, the Indian Choral Ensemble and the Sunshine Orchestra, the concert promises a unique blend of orchestral grandeur, live energy and some heavy-duty musical moments.
Excerpts from a chat...
You’ve performed on stage for many years. What makes this concert different from your previous live performances?
This concert is special because I’ll be performing continuously for around three to three-and-a-half hours. I’ve done solo concerts before, including a Saindhavi Live in 2024 for an audience of around 1,000 people, where the concert featured two acts—Makka performed for an hour and a half, followed by my performance for an hour and a half.
I’ve also been part of composers’ concerts in front of audiences of 30,000, 40,000, and even 50,000 people. However, this will be my first solo open-air concert for an audience of 5,000. It’s a big milestone for me and the first of many new experiences, so I’m really looking forward to it.
Give us a peek into the set list.
The setlist is made up largely of fan favourites. I have a lot of songs of my own, but I’ll also be singing songs I’ve performed with other singers, because there are some tracks that people associate with me even though they’re not my solo songs. We’ve had two teams working on the setlist, constantly brainstorming and refining it. We’ve changed it countless times to make sure we’re giving the audience the very best experience. There are also plenty of surprises in store. I don’t want to give too much away because that would spoil the fun, but there are a few things happening for the very first time.
Would you like to take this concert to multiple cities or even internationally after this performance?
Definitely! I think every artiste dreams of taking their music to as many people as possible. Right now, I’m focused on this concert, but I’d absolutely love to take a show of this scale on tour, visit different places and perform for audiences everywhere. I’ve been working with my band, the Drums Kumaran Collective (DKC), ever since I started doing live concerts in August 2024. They’ve been with me throughout that journey. For this concert, though, we’re doing something special. For the first time, I’m collaborating with the Indian Choral Ensemble and the Sunshine Orchestra. Bringing together my band, a choir and an orchestra has always been part of my vision. It’s taken nearly two years for that vision to become a reality, and it’s incredibly exciting to see it all come together now.
And what has been the most challenging aspect of preparing for this concert?
The biggest challenge is bringing everything together. We’ve had to work out everyone’s role and rearrange some of the songs so that all the musical elements come together seamlessly. The scale of the production is another challenge. The stage is much bigger than what I’m used to, so we’re constantly thinking about how best to use the space and create an engaging experience for the audience.
Then there’s the setlist. I have my ideas, my band has theirs, and the organisers have valuable input as well. We have to find the right balance. I can’t simply decide to sing only the songs I want to perform. The organisers have experience of putting on shows regularly, so they know what different audiences are looking for. We take all of that into account. I also have a team that handles all the behind-the-scenes planning. They’re constantly brainstorming ways to make the show more engaging and to keep the audience involved.
From a personal perspective, though, the biggest challenge is performing continuously for three to three-and-a-half hours. Singing for that length of time is very different from recording in the studio. In films, every song has its own scale, pitch, and vocal style—one may be very high, another quite low. In a live concert, I have to move through all of that seamlessly while maintaining the same energy throughout the performance. That’s something we’re working on.
Do you think audiences listen differently today compared to a decade ago?
I don't think there's a problem at all. Every concert attracts a different audience. The people who come to a Vidyasagar sir concert are different from those who come to a Vijay Antony sir or an Anirudh concert. If you look at the audience demographics, they're all quite different.
People come because they enjoy that particular artiste and their music, and I think everyone who attends ends up having a great time. One thing I've noticed is that the audience is completely involved. They're singing along throughout the concert.
In fact, post-COVID, concert audiences have been incredible. I first experienced it at Harris sir's concert in Malaysia, and I was genuinely shocked. People weren't just singing the lyrics—they were singing the background music as well. That's the level of recall and connection they have with the songs.
The audience is fully immersed in the experience. Some people want to sit back and soak it all in, some want to dance, and others want to sing along. That's the beauty of live concerts—everyone enjoys them in their own way.
Everyone enjoys a concert in their own way. Those who want to dance usually choose the fan pit, while others who prefer to sit back and take it all in opt for the seated sections.
I think organisers are doing their best to make sure there's something for everyone, so that every person who comes to the concert has a memorable experience and goes home with something to cherish.
That's the goal for every organiser and every artiste—to make sure everyone in the audience feels entertained and leaves happy.No matter what age group they are, they will have something to take away from this concert.
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