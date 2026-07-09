Saindhavi’s biggest solo concert in Chennai: Singer opens up about setlist, behind-the-scenes details, and challenges

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The biggest challenge is bringing everything together. We’ve had to work out everyone’s role and rearrange some of the songs so that all the musical elements come together seamlessly. The scale of the production is another challenge. The stage is much bigger than what I’m used to, so we’re constantly thinking about how best to use the space and create an engaging experience for the audience.

Then there’s the setlist. I have my ideas, my band has theirs, and the organisers have valuable input as well. We have to find the right balance. I can’t simply decide to sing only the songs I want to perform. The organisers have experience of putting on shows regularly, so they know what different audiences are looking for. We take all of that into account. I also have a team that handles all the behind-the-scenes planning. They’re constantly brainstorming ways to make the show more engaging and to keep the audience involved.

From a personal perspective, though, the biggest challenge is performing continuously for three to three-and-a-half hours. Singing for that length of time is very different from recording in the studio. In films, every song has its own scale, pitch, and vocal style—one may be very high, another quite low. In a live concert, I have to move through all of that seamlessly while maintaining the same energy throughout the performance. That’s something we’re working on.