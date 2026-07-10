From engineer to didgeridoo: Brandon Colaco’s Two Eyed Wizard brings a new sound to Bengaluru

A

Till now, I’ve mostly performed solo, so I had backing tracks that gave me enough space to interact with the audience. But now we have a full band and July 10 will be our first show together. Around 70 to 80 percent of the set is planned because we’re playing quite complex music. After that, we let the musicians be musicians. It took four years to find this band and I believe every one of them is among the best in the country, so I also want to give them the freedom to explore.