Indian Music Experience Museum celebrated 7 years with an L Subramaniam concert

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This concert itself has been a couple of years in the making. L Subramaniam has been a close artiste advisor and friend of the IME for many years. In fact, he is featured in our permanent ‘Colonial Influences’ gallery, where we have a video of him demonstrating the distinct differences in how the violin is played across western and carnatic musical forms. It has been an exhilarating journey of cross-disciplinary coordination working with him and his team. We have artistes coming in from all over India and even Dubai. We actually have a full month of celebrations at the IME. We will also be celebrating our formal Foundation Day weekend at the end of July with curated walkthroughs and a truly historic milestone — our first major artiste induction into the Stars Gallery since our opening. We are deeply honoured to induct L Subramaniam into our permanent exhibition galleries. To round out this milestone month, we are also announcing the inaugural recipients of our WHAM (Women’s History, Art & Music) Research Grant. This heralds an exciting new chapter for the IME as we actively fund and champion fresh, inclusive scholarship in music history.