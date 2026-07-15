Killer Be Killed named one of the greatest heavy metal supergroups of all time

Heavy metal powerhouse Killer Be Killed is back in the spotlight after earning a coveted spot on a definitive list of the greatest supergroups of all time. Featuring an all-star lineup with members from Soulfly, Mastodon, Converge, The Mars Volta and a former member of The Dillinger Escape Plan, the four-piece has firmly cemented its reputation as one of the most volatile and brilliant collaborations in the genre’s history.

How the explosive heavy metal collaboration earned its legendary status

The band joined the ranks of legendary rock nobility like Audioslave, Velvet Revolver, Them Crooked Vultures and Temple of the Dog in a celebratory list highlighting the twelve best supergroups in hard rock and metal history. Celebrated for boasting a ‘three-star-quality frontman and one of the best drummers of all time’, the group has more than earned its legendary status.