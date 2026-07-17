What Remains: How Chennai gently reimagines Amritha Thankachy’s ‘Golden Boat’

Arjun did not make a literal translation of the lyrics. He made a response to them. A woman moving through the city, carrying memory in ordinary moments, not dramatising it. Besant Nagar Beach at dawn with its cold light. The steam off a chai glass. Museum stairs mid-morning. The tides ebbing and flowing. “All the nuances that actually moved through the film were all Chennai’s, not mine," he says.

The film's quietness was intentional. "I didn't want to fight that," Arjun says of Chennai's constant motion. "I wanted her stillness to exist inside it." Rather than isolating the protagonist from the city's traffic, buses and crowds, he chose to frame her within them. "Solitude here isn't the absence of the world, it's a way of moving through it without needing it to notice you back." That approach extended to the production itself. Shot over a single day using only natural light, What Remains was built around a tightly planned emotional structure but left room for the city to intervene. An empty red double-decker bus, a white horse passing by, a pink flower caught in the beach creepers, the changing tide — none of these moments were scripted. "Chennai kept handing us small gifts, and the edit just had room enough to stitch them together," he says. "I've always believed that magic happens in that unplanned 20 per cent of the whole thing."

When Amritha watched the finished film, it surprised her. “It revealed something entirely new to me,” she says. “A pleasant surprise to see someone conceive Golden Boat in such a different way.” For a song rooted in Tagore’s poetry and made by an artiste with no direct connection to this city, that response carries something. Art moves where it wants to.

For Arjun, What Remains belongs to a growing space where independent music films are becoming more than visual accompaniments. "It isn't a companion piece to Golden Boat," he says. "It's a response to it, a way of asking what a song like that feels like when it's lived rather than sung." Rather than centring the musician or illustrating the lyrics, he wanted the film to exist as a self-contained short story, with its own emotional rhythm and quiet revelations. "I'd place What Remains alongside a small but growing wave of Indian independent work that treats the music video less as promotion and more as its own short film."