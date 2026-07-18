Lana Del Rey announces two new albums Stove and Spyda in surprise update

She wrote, “So much has happened over the last four years, so much time waiting for things to come together and so much time wondering if it was ok that things were falling apart. Patience was the key, and in between the songs came new thoughts about old friends and new dreams and from the doubt of whether the tree I had been planting would grow, came new sprouts and so grew a new rose bush underneath the willow. A large companion album, compiled by as many people as I could find to help me gather my thoughts about how much was changing. Stove is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be-a classic album if I may say, a lot of which we’ve toured and you’ve heard, but not all of it. Thank you to everybody involved. And as the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album.

She called it a commentary on everything that has been going on for her, as she shared, “A commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required, and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren’t working were just because of me. I’m grateful for all my collaborators, I guess it took what it took to finish it. I need a month to finish putting it together, and then send my two albums to vinyl.”