Sugam Sarkar teams up with Suresh Wadkar for friendship anthem Tu Mera Dost

The singer hopes the song strikes a chord particularly with listeners who grew up before the digital age. "My entire style and sound are built around appealing to the pre-internet audience. I want those people to listen to my songs and wonder where they have heard them before. Which film from the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s could they have heard that song in? I want them to be, hopefully pleasantly, surprised when they discover that these are fresh, brand-new songs that can take them back to the days of their youth. In my opinion, music truly was much better back then. This is my tribute to music as it used to be."

Looking ahead, Sugam says he intends to continue making music in the same vein. "More of the same – beautiful new songs that capture a time when music had meaning and impact. There is no auto-tune, no needless overproduction, no sleaze, and no need to please anyone. Almost all the music, wherever possible, is recorded with live instruments, which also ensures that real human musicians get work and get paid. This is a major issue in the music industry now because of the extensive use of AI and software automation. I feel that I'm in a position to make music in a way that makes sense to me and in the way I've always wanted to. If audiences support this kind of work, then I'm sure more and more human-created, high-quality music will find its place in the market."

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