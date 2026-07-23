Sugam Sarkar teams up with Suresh Wadkar for friendship anthem Tu Mera Dost

Singer Sugam Sarkar has just released his latest single, Tu Mera Dost, in collaboration with legendary singer Suresh Wadkar. The release marks a significant milestone in his career as it is his first-ever duet, and that too with one of India's most celebrated voices. A heartfelt tribute to the enduring power of friendship, the song is the result of a shared creative vision with renowned music director Navin Sharma.
Explaining why friendship became the central theme of the track, Sugam says, "The song was written and composed by the renowned music director Navin Sharma, as we had both felt for some time that a friendship song in the style of the golden era of Bollywood would be such a lovely project to work on. Suresh Ji was the natural choice for the duet because Navin Ji felt that our voices would complement each other perfectly – and we all feel they did!"
Despite collaborating on the song, Sugam and Suresh Wadkar never actually met during the recording process. "The recording of this song is a credit to modern technology because I am based in the UK and Suresh Ji is in Mumbai. So, to be honest, we never even had to meet – he recorded his parts in Mumbai, and I recorded mine here in my studio. Everything was then sent to Navin Ji, and he took it from there," he says.
For Sugam, the most memorable aspect of the project was recording alongside Suresh Wadkar's already completed vocals. "The most memorable thing for me about Tu Mera Dost is how easy it was to record my own singing part. I received the song with Suresh Ji's vocals already recorded. He is such a masterful singer that, for the first time in my life, and to my great surprise, I was able to record my own singing part in its entirety within minutes! Singing and responding to Suresh Ji's phrasing and timing made everything so easy for me. But then I suppose that is what happens when one sits at the feet of the master. A truly proud moment for me, I must say!"
The singer hopes the song strikes a chord particularly with listeners who grew up before the digital age. "My entire style and sound are built around appealing to the pre-internet audience. I want those people to listen to my songs and wonder where they have heard them before. Which film from the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s could they have heard that song in? I want them to be, hopefully pleasantly, surprised when they discover that these are fresh, brand-new songs that can take them back to the days of their youth. In my opinion, music truly was much better back then. This is my tribute to music as it used to be."
Looking ahead, Sugam says he intends to continue making music in the same vein. "More of the same – beautiful new songs that capture a time when music had meaning and impact. There is no auto-tune, no needless overproduction, no sleaze, and no need to please anyone. Almost all the music, wherever possible, is recorded with live instruments, which also ensures that real human musicians get work and get paid. This is a major issue in the music industry now because of the extensive use of AI and software automation. I feel that I'm in a position to make music in a way that makes sense to me and in the way I've always wanted to. If audiences support this kind of work, then I'm sure more and more human-created, high-quality music will find its place in the market."
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