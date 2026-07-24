Nupoor Khedkar on Dhak Dhak Reloaded: Balancing Bollywood stardom with staying true to her sound
From independent music to Bollywood playback, Nupoor Khedkar is steadily making her mark as one of the industry’s promising young voices. Having contributed to projects such as Crew, Happy Patel and, most recently, Dhak Dhak Reloaded from Maa Behan, she continues to strike a balance between mainstream cinema and her own artistic pursuits. In a candid chat with Indulge, Nupoor reflects on the responsibility of reimagining an iconic Bollywood song, her evolving journey as a singer and songwriter and why staying true to her own musical identity remains her biggest priority.
The original Dhak Dhak is one of Bollywood’s most loved songs. What was your reaction when you were asked to sing Dhak Dhak Reloaded? Were you nervous?
I was definitely nervous! Being asked to be a part of such an iconic song is a huge responsibility. But I was honestly very excited too. It’s a major milestone in my career and I have been a fan of Madhuri Dixit, just like millions of other people. That made the opportunity even more special for me. Thankfully, the response so far has been very positive and I’m truly grateful for all the love the song has received.
How did you make sure the new version respected the original while still adding your own style?
Usually, if I’m working on a recreation of an old song, I try not to listen to the original version before I record. That enables me to positively detach from the work of the senior artistes before me and gives me the freedom to infuse my own flavour into the song. It helps me approach the track with a fresh perspective while still respecting the legacy of the original.
Many people have grown up listening to the original song. What do you hope they feel when they hear Dhak Dhak Reloaded?
I hope they love it and see it in the context of the film. It’s about women who are fearless and are done bowing down to what society expects them to be. The lyrics and vocals also reflect that sense of confidence and strength. It’s not a replacement for the original but, in fact, an ode to an already iconic track that has stood the test of time.
You’ve sung for films like Crew and Happy Patel. How has your journey in Bollywood been, so far?
It’s been extremely fulfilling so far. Even being a small part of a big project is validating for a young artiste. Every opportunity has helped me grow both personally and professionally. I’m grateful to have been a part of songs that I personally find very cool and genuinely enjoy listening to myself.
You work on both independent music and film songs. Which do you enjoy more and how are they different for you?
I always say independent music is what feeds an artiste’s soul. When you own a piece of music from the very start till the very end, it’s a completely different high. Your blood, sweat and tears have gone into making it and it’s almost like your baby. Commercial projects, on the other hand, are exciting in a different way because you’re catering to a much larger audience. That kind of attention, appreciation and validation is probably every artiste’s dream.
What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learnt as a young singer trying to make a name in the music industry?
Be true to yourself and your own style of singing. Inspiration should never turn into imitation. It’s important to stay authentic, keep your head down, continue working consistently and trust in the process. Good things take time and patience is just as important as talent.
Many old Bollywood songs are being recreated today. In your opinion, what makes a remake work well?
I think intention is right at the top of the list. If something comes from a place of genuine context within a film, then it completely changes how the audience will perceive a remake. When a recreated song serves the story and has a clear purpose, people are much more likely to connect with it.
What can your fans look forward to next?
A lot more independent music is coming their way over the next few months!
Dhak Dhak Reloaded is streaming on all major audio and video platforms.