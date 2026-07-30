French DJ Kavinsky, known for the cult hit Nightcall, passes away at 50

Those who listen to synthwave music would need to introduction for the name Kavinsky. Born as Vincent Belorgey and popularly known as DJ Kavinsky, one of the pioneers of the synthwave movement passed away at the age of 50 at his Paris home. While investigations are under way, there have been no reports of any foul play being involved. In fact, reports also suggest that he could have probably suffered from a stroke, based on recent headache complaints, for a few days before his passing away.

Who was DJ Kavinsky?

For the unversed, DJ Kavinsky was a French electronic music producer and DJ working in the specialised field of fusing electronic music with sounds of 1980s nostalgia. Moreover, Kavinsky wasn’t just a name he had adopted for the stage. It was a whole new soul he had fictionally recreated for his passion towards music and connecting people to his music. The popular narrative behind Kavinsky was that he was a young man who crashed his Ferrari and returned as a supernatural being. He had red eyes and blue skin. This narrative supported his music, videos, art, and his public image.