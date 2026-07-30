French DJ Kavinsky, known for the cult hit Nightcall, passes away at 50

Those who listen to synthwave music would need to introduction for the name Kavinsky. Born as Vincent Belorgey and popularly known as DJ Kavinsky, one of the pioneers of the synthwave movement passed away at the age of 50 at his Paris home. While investigations are under way, there have been no reports of any foul play being involved. In fact, reports also suggest that he could have probably suffered from a stroke, based on recent headache complaints, for a few days before his passing away.
Who was DJ Kavinsky?
For the unversed, DJ Kavinsky was a French electronic music producer and DJ working in the specialised field of fusing electronic music with sounds of 1980s nostalgia. Moreover, Kavinsky wasn’t just a name he had adopted for the stage. It was a whole new soul he had fictionally recreated for his passion towards music and connecting people to his music. The popular narrative behind Kavinsky was that he was a young man who crashed his Ferrari and returned as a supernatural being. He had red eyes and blue skin. This narrative supported his music, videos, art, and his public image.
Famous works by Kavinsky
While the man had several notable hit music to his name, it was Nightcall in 2010 that brought him immense popularity. The song featured Brazilian singer Lovefoxxx and was co-produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem – Christo. In fact, the song became all the more famous after it was featured in the 2011 Ryan Gosling starrer movie Drive. With a haunting background score and a retro ambiance this song was the perfect initiation for the audeicne to the world of synthwave. His other notable works included Roadgame, Rampage, Zenith, Cameo and more. Moreover, he even performed Nightcall at the 2024 Paris Olympics introducing his genre to a whole new audience base.
His passing away at just 50 was shocking and sudden. Tributes poured for him from all over the world, including by the French President Emmanuel Macron who hailed him as National Pride.
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