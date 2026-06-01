Boyband Outstation opens up about Aaj Kal, longing and life away from home

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Bhuvan Shetty: I think it means something different for each one of us. For me, it’s about letting oneself free and not being binded by anxiety.

Mashaal Shaikh: Nowadays, relationships are so short that people don’t remember their loved ones as much. But Aaj Kal is about longing, even if two people are not on the same page — they’re on each other’s mind 24x7.

Kurien Sebastian: We didn’t want Aaj Kal to be just another love song about a girl. It’s more about unconditional love, one that you could sing to your dad, mom or even your best friend.

Hemang Singh: The song came into existence from our feelings about our families and hometowns when we came to Mumbai as it was our first time moving away from home.