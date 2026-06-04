GAP Theory: Inside Delhi's most unpredictable family band with a Goan soul

The Delhi audience

The Goan thread running through the band is harder to hear than to feel. Goa's music culture was shaped by centuries of Portuguese rule—a legacy of Latin rhythms, Konkani folk, and a coastal looseness that never quite made it to the mainland.

Delhi, by contrast, runs on Hindi pop and Bollywood. Menino has spent 35 years playing to Delhi audiences, and he says the gap has never fully closed. "The love for music in Goa is different. It's in the walls. Here you have to earn it every time." GAP Theory, in his telling, is partly an attempt to bring that earthy, eclectic Goan warmth into rooms that don't always expect it.

That philosophy was tested at Motorama, . When the rain came down, GAP Theory played harder. The crowd – mostly bikers – stayed. "It was wholesome," Joel says, and laughs a little at the word. For the band finishing the show and entertaining is a given, regardless of the external factors.

Nearly four decades in, Menino still practises for hours on some days. He says the industry has changed beyond recognition; streaming has made inroads into the live scene, television pulled audiences indoors, attention spans have shortened. But he doesn't sound particularly troubled by any of it. "The connection between a band and an audience," he says, "that part doesn't change. That's still the whole thing."

As GAP Theory played its latest show on Saturday at the Piano Man, there was, as always, no setlist. Menino plugged in. Joel found the right opening. Harsh read the room. Jonathan held the bottom end steady. And somewhere in the first few songs, the band figured out exactly who came tonight and delivered an unforgettable experience.

This article is written by S Keerthivas