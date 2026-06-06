Ahead of his Bengaluru show, Papon reflects on his lifelong love for ghazals

A

My parents were one of the most respected and popular musician families in Assam. So, from my childhood, I have had baithaks, mehfils and addas at home. I am from the fourth generation, so almost everyone in my family and extended family either sings or plays an instrument. This has been the core of what I am and how I have existed with people conversing through and spending time around music. It continued with my guitar when I moved to Delhi. People would ask me to sing whenever they used to see me. I believe that a mehfil is not just about music, it’s about so much more. It’s also about the energies, the conversations and the vibe which involves food, aesthetics, lighting and everything else. Everything comes together to create it.