Sorin Zlat on jazz, curiosity and why Mumbai is shaping the future of the art form

For Romanian jazz pianist, composer and bandleader Sorin Zlat, music is ultimately about conversation—between genres, generations and cultures. Internationally recognised after becoming the first non-American musician to win the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition in 2015, Sorin has built a career that blends technical brilliance with emotional depth. Now, he brings his acclaimed trio project, Changing Times, to Mumbai alongside Italian double bassist Mikele Montolli and British drummer Andy Trim. Together, the three musicians explore improvisation, collaboration and cultural exchange through a soundscape that moves between jazz traditions and contemporary influences.

As Sorin speaks with Indulge Express, what emerges is a perspective that extends far beyond music. Whether discussing career-defining milestones, cross-cultural collaborations or the future of jazz, a common thread runs through his thoughts: curiosity, openness and the willingness to listen.

Beyond the trophy

Winning the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition in 2015 was a pivotal moment in Sorin’s career. As the first non-American musician to win the prestigious title, he saw it as proof that music can transcend borders. The achievement also opened doors to perform alongside jazz greats, including Chick Corea.