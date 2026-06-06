Sorin Zlat on jazz, curiosity and why Mumbai is shaping the future of the art form

For Romanian jazz pianist, composer and bandleader Sorin Zlat, music is ultimately about conversation—between genres, generations and cultures. Internationally recognised after becoming the first non-American musician to win the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition in 2015, Sorin has built a career that blends technical brilliance with emotional depth. Now, he brings his acclaimed trio project, Changing Times, to Mumbai alongside Italian double bassist Mikele Montolli and British drummer Andy Trim. Together, the three musicians explore improvisation, collaboration and cultural exchange through a soundscape that moves between jazz traditions and contemporary influences.
As Sorin speaks with Indulge Express, what emerges is a perspective that extends far beyond music. Whether discussing career-defining milestones, cross-cultural collaborations or the future of jazz, a common thread runs through his thoughts: curiosity, openness and the willingness to listen.
Winning the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition in 2015 was a pivotal moment in Sorin’s career. As the first non-American musician to win the prestigious title, he saw it as proof that music can transcend borders. The achievement also opened doors to perform alongside jazz greats, including Chick Corea.
He shares, “Winning the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition in 2015 was one of the most significant milestones of my career. As the first non-American musician to receive the award, it was a powerful reminder that music can transcend borders and that dedication and authenticity are recognized universally. The win also opened important doors, including performance at the Jacksonville Jazz Festival alongside jazz legends such as Chick Corea, whom I had the honour of opening for.”
“Today, I see awards as encouragement rather than validation. They may open doors, but what truly matters is the music you create afterward. Every concert is a chance to grow, stay curious and begin again,” he further added.
That philosophy also informs Changing Times, a project that brings together musicians from different generations and traditions. For Sorin, jazz remains a powerful model for collaboration because it celebrates individuality while demanding deep listening.
“Every musician brings a unique background and perspective, yet the music only succeeds when everyone is willing to listen and respond to one another,” he says. The project transforms differences into a source of creativity rather than division.
“In a world that often encourages us to speak louder, jazz reminds us of the value of listening.”
Having performed across continents, Sorin believes cities like Mumbai are essential to jazz's continued evolution.
“Some of the most exciting developments in jazz today are happening outside traditional jazz capitals,” he notes.
What excites him most about Mumbai is its blend of history, cultural diversity and youthful energy.
Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai
When: June 13, 6 pm