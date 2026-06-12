Derek and the Cats bring Bengaluru’s groove to Hyderabad, proving instrumental music can tell powerful stories without words

A

That’s the beauty of instrumental music — every listener brings their own story to it. Leticia is a song dedicated to my grandmother. She raised me, and she’s one of my closest friends.

Every day I spend with her feels like a gift. We ended one of our shows with that song, and afterwards two women came up to me in tears. They told me it reminded them of their late father and helped them process grief in a way they hadn’t expected.

That was the moment we realised the song had grown beyond what it meant to us. It no longer belonged only to our story — it had become part of someone else’s too.