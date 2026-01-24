Catch the visual exhibition of History of Bengali cinema and Uttam Kumar at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2026

The year 2026 holds a very special sentiment in the hearts of every Bangali. Even before audience has coined the term ‘industry’, they had coined the term ‘Mahanayak’ which has been used to denote only one man – Uttam Kumar. Call him the first superstar of Bengali cinema, or ‘Nayak’ or simply Uttam Kumar, his works are etched in the memories of every Bengali cinema lover. And 2026, is the centenary of this beloved actor. Paying tribute to him, at the International Kolkata Book Fair is an exhibition stall – History of Bengali Cinema and Mahanayak.
Bengal has always had a thriving history of cinema. Stalwarts like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak were born, lived, worked and made films for the society. From Ghatak’s Jukti, Takko Aar Gappo, to Sen’s Bhuvan Shome and Ray’s Pather Panchali dawned a new era in Bengali films taking the post-independence society to a global platform. And around the same time rose an actor par excellence- Uttam Kumar.
Born Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, Uttam Kumar actually worked in the Kolkata Port Office before turning to films. Interestingly, he made his debut with Mrinal Sen’s Raat Bhore in 1955 and his iconic Nayak by Ray is a cult classic.
Curate by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, the exhibition features data, information, trivia etched into the walls with life size stills of actors and directors. It also features props from personal collections, original movie posters, press invites, hand-written messages and more. The side walls of the exhibition stall also features a bioscope, which gives one the thrill of experiencing visuals in this now dying art-form. There are also life-size cut-outs of the Mahanayak himself, with whom one can take selfies and definitely change their social media profiles.
Special attractions are the mustard-colour suit-pant set worn by Kumar for his film Nayak, complete with the tie. Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi, his only Hindi feature film which establishes the connection between Bengal and Awadh also garnered attention through the original props on display from the collection of Nirmal Chandra Kumar, antiquarian of Calcutta. His Do Tara which was used during the filming of Hirak Rajar Deshe can also be spotted.
We definitely recommend a quick stop at this treasure house which can be easily navigated through Gate 3 or 4 at the book fair. If you want to carry a piece of memento back home after watching such interesting props, it doesn’t disappoint on that feat either. Head over to the merchandise counter and take your pick.
Entry to the Book Fair or the exhibition is free of cost and it is on view till February 3, 2026
What: History of Bengali Cinema and Mahanayak
Where: Boi Mela Prangan
When: till February 3, 2026
Time: 12 pm – 8 pm (everyday)