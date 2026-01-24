Catch the visual exhibition of History of Bengali cinema and Uttam Kumar at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2026

Curate by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, the exhibition features data, information, trivia etched into the walls with life size stills of actors and directors. It also features props from personal collections, original movie posters, press invites, hand-written messages and more. The side walls of the exhibition stall also features a bioscope, which gives one the thrill of experiencing visuals in this now dying art-form. There are also life-size cut-outs of the Mahanayak himself, with whom one can take selfies and definitely change their social media profiles.

Special attractions are the mustard-colour suit-pant set worn by Kumar for his film Nayak, complete with the tie. Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi, his only Hindi feature film which establishes the connection between Bengal and Awadh also garnered attention through the original props on display from the collection of Nirmal Chandra Kumar, antiquarian of Calcutta. His Do Tara which was used during the filming of Hirak Rajar Deshe can also be spotted.