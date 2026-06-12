Midival Punditz, Karsh Kale Lead AltSpaces anniversary as Indian Electronica hits a new high

The Indian era of electronica is well and truly thriving. With multiple generations framing the sounds and paving the path for more creativity to follow, this genre is not a subculture and with its earliest architects like Midival Punditz and Karsh Kale (who are also the minds behind the hit Gully Boy track Train Song), we can witness the DJ console becoming a canvas for a newer wave of artistes to experiment with. This music thrives best when a dedicated platform allows for the best of the talents to put their best beat forward and the Bengaluru-based music event series, AltSpaces has been offering just that in the city for two years now. As this curated music platform celebrates its second-anniversary milestone, Karsh and Midival Punditz are all set to take the stage alongside the most promising and refreshing sounds of supporting acts like Shivhari and BhardyFlute, Dwij and Prince Charazard, and Snd Chk Mnj. Ahead of this sonically immersive night, we chat with Midival Punditz and Shivhari to discuss the delicate cultural balance this platform has preserved and what their set will look like.