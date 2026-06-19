Musician Behram Siganporia on Best Kept Secret’s UK tour and new release

That identity is now entering a new phase. The band’s upcoming original release began in the quietest period of Behram’s career. “I initially wrote this song in 2020 in the lockdown sitting in my room. I had an idea. I was feeling a certain kind of emotion and that’s how I ended up writing this song,” he reminisces. What started with just Behram and his guitar slowly evolved through years of the band’s collaboration. “The song has been through many different versions. From the initial purest version of the song we decided to make it a little bit more punchy and catchy and give it more of a ‘BKS flavour’ so to speak,” reveals Behram.

Though details surrounding the release remain under wraps, he hints that audiences should expect surprises. At the same time, fans need not worry about the band abandoning the sound that brought them here. “There will be a Best Kept Secret flavour for sure, which will have a lot of guitar-driven songs with catchy vocal hooks, but there will also be new sounds and a different side of BKS, that many people wouldn’t have seen or heard before,” he clarifies.

Ahead of the official release, audiences abroad will get the first glimpse. Their upcoming tour itself marks another milestone. Although the band has performed in the United Kingdom before, this will be its first dedicated multi-city tour, with the members living together in London for nearly a month as they travel, perform and refine their next chapter.

Yet beyond the touring schedules, fashion collaborations and international ambitions, Behram remains grounded in a much simpler narrative. “I would like to be known as the guy who gave up the conventional route of a corporate job and decided to follow his dreams. Maybe my story will inspire all the dreamers,” Behram hopes. A qualified commercial pilot who chose music over a more predictable career trajectory, he sees himself as ‘the modern Indian explorer who happens to be a musician.’ “But beyond all the fame and fortune and glamour, I am still the same person who always dreamed big. I’m still the boy next door and I think I would like to be known as an artiste who stays grounded despite flying high,” he tells us signing off.

Best Kept Secret’s new music will soon stream on all audio platforms.