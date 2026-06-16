Paddington The Musical heads to Broadway for spring 2027

Luke Sheppard directed, Jessica Swale wrote the book, and Tom Fletcher wrote the music and lyrics. Paddington travels from Peru to London with hope and a steadfast conviction that people are essentially good. In 2027, that story will resonate differently than it could have ten years ago. Audiences are likely to find great resonance in the musical's themes of immigration, charity, chosen family, and civic empathy.

And, Broadway could use a little softness. Not every musical needs to be a trauma spiral set to synth-pop or a revival determined to 'reimagine' itself into emotional unrecognisability. Sometimes audiences simply want to leave a theatre believing humanity may yet deserve another chance. Paddington has built an empire on exactly that premise.

Although casting announcements have not yet been announced, online speculation has already started regarding potential voice actors and physical actors for the well-known marmalade-obsessed bear.

However, if London has shown anything, it is that Paddington is a perfect fit for the theatre because theatre itself depends on group giving. For a few hours, audiences are asked to believe unthinkable things together in a musical. Paddington has always asked for roughly the same thing.