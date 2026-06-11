James Joyce’s Dubliners comes alive in Delhi through immersive theatre

Choosing Dubliners

Kaivalya Plays went with Dubliners, the 1914 collection of short stories that introduced many of the ideas Joyce would later develop in his novels, as their starting point. “The stories let us enter the minds of ordinary people,” says Anand. The three selected stories each explore a distinct emotional conflict. ‘Eveline’ examines family responsibility and the possibility of a new life abroad, ‘Counterparts’ explores authority and wounded pride, while ‘Araby’ captures youthful longing, first love and its inevitable disappointment.

The team briefly experimented with relocating ‘Counterparts’ to present-day Gurugram—replacing Dublin pubs with corporate offices and the city’s nightlife—but eventually abandoned the idea. “It was becoming more about the location instead of the character,” Anand explains. “Joyce’s stories are ultimately about people.”

Beyond traditional theatre

Unlike conventional theatre, the performances combine dramatised readings with projection mapping, spatial sound and live visuals that surround audiences. Four speakers create an enveloping soundscape, while projections transform the gallery walls into the characters’ inner worlds.

“We haven’t changed Joyce’s text,” Anand says. “The challenge wasn’t rewriting the stories. It was asking what the visuals and sound could express that isn’t already on the page.” In ‘Araby’, for instance, the narrator’s descriptions of everyday life are accompanied by projections and soundscapes that reveal the emotional intensity beneath his words rather than simply illustrating them. “Our visuals aren’t there to repeat the text,” Nijjer notes. “They’re there to express what’s happening inside the character.”

Anand says the immersive format responds to post-pandemic audience habits, as people have grown accustomed to experiencing art individually through screens. “We wanted to bring people back into a shared experience,” he says. “To sit together and listen together and afterwards look at each other and ask, ‘What did we just experience?’