Hindi adaptation of Manjula Padmanabhan’s Harvest premieres in Delhi

The play follows Om Prakash, a lower-middle-class man in a near-future Mumbai who signs away his organs to a wealthy foreign recipient through a multinational corporation. In exchange, his family gains comfort and stability, but their lives soon come under corporate surveillance and control.

Written as a futuristic dystopia set in 2010, Harvest now finds itself being staged 16 years after the future it once imagined. Padmanabhan admits that its continued relevance after three decades is bittersweet. “As an author, I should feel glad that my play is still relevant,” she says. “But at another level, it is very disturbing. I would have hoped that by now people would have become more compassionate. The world is now much worse than when I wrote it.”

Mehta encountered the play as a graduate student at Columbia University and recalls Harvest being the only play from India in the Wadsworth Anthology of Drama. “Harvest is one of the most important modern Indian plays, rarely performed in the subcontinent,” he says. “It is so rare to come across new writing for the stage from India, let alone one that is so sharp in its imagination and foresight.” He was struck by its combination of dark comedy, futurism and political critique, which ultimately led him to bring its first major Hindi production to the Delhi stage.