DJ Duo MadStarBase on giving Bollywood anthems a modern makeover
Delhi-based DJ and producer duo MadStarBase have now officially found its place through formal recognition with their ongoing releases of fresh renditions of old Bollywood hits like Dum Maaro Dum and Saat Samundar. In a chat with Indulge, Neal Sekhri reflects on their creative process, what it means giving old Bollywood classics under the SaReGaMa label their signature spin and their evolving relationship between remix culture and the Indian music industry.
Neal Sekhri of MadStarBase geeks out about their new tracks...
When picking classic Bollywood tracks like Dum Maaro Dum and Saat Samundar, what elements do you look for?
Nostalgia, recognisability, something slightly unexpected, lots of groove and attitude. One hook — a vocal line or melody that’s lived in people’s heads for decades. If you play the original versions anywhere they instantly pop and get people dancing. If a room can sing it before the drop hits, half the work is done. We were just thinking about which songs had that extra juice, the x-factor and these two tracks rose to the top of the list.
Your remixes once faced copyright strikes. How does it feel to now see the same industry embracing and formally recognising your work?
It feels like a win-win in the sense that the labels can get more streaming through these remixes of classic tunes on their catalogues.
When people look back at MadStarBase what impact do you hope you’ve had on Indian music and culture?
We hope that we encourage people to discover fun new music and enjoy it freely; and producers and artistes to experiment and create new stuff. We want people to feel they don’t have to conform to anything. Be authentic, have fun and do it with a smile on your face.
What excites you most about the future of MadStarBase?
We are always looking for the next hidden or under-appreciated corner of Indian culture, music or arts and breathe some freshness back into it; awaken it from its slumber and reconnect the youth to the vast and rich cultural landscape of India.
The remixes of Dum Maaro Dum and Saat Samundar are out on all streaming platforms.