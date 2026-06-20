Morgan Freeman to release Blues Album, first single already here

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman is walking into a new territory at 89 years of age. On Friday, June 19, he announced the release of his Blues album, Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience.
The album is set to release on August 7 through Decca Records and the first single from the album, Death Letter Blues, has already been dropped on Friday.
Grammy-winning actor Morgan Freeman has announced the release of a 12-track Blues album. Besides being a producer of the Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience, he is also the narrator on the album where several artistes feature.
The first single from the album, Death Letter Blues, was released on Friday, in honour of Juneteenth. American blues musician Taj Mahal is the lead vocalist and guitarist of the track which was recorded originally by Son House back in 1965.
"Having Taj Mahal kick off this album with a cover of Son House's classic Death Letter Blues strikes the perfect tone for the introduction of this album. Releasing this on Juneteenth is not just symbolic — it is the truth of where this music comes from and who made it. I hope people listen and remember," Morgan said in a press release, per People.
In the trailer of the album, Morgan Freeman introduced the project saying, "The blues is not just music. It's history wrapped in rhythm. The echoes of lives lived and lost, heartache and hope all tangled together."
He added, "Welcome to our Symphonic Blues experience. A unique combination of classic orchestral sounds blended with the emotion and authenticity of the blues. This is the story of people who turned hardship into something powerful. Who found beauty in their song. Who sang out loud when the world tried to keep them quiet."
"The sound of America's past, present, and the heartbeat of a culture that refuses to be forgotten. This is the Symphonic [music] Blues experience", the actor concluded.