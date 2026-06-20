Morgan Freeman to release Blues Album, first single already here

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman is walking into a new territory at 89 years of age. On Friday, June 19, he announced the release of his Blues album, Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience.

The album is set to release on August 7 through Decca Records and the first single from the album, Death Letter Blues, has already been dropped on Friday.

Morgan Freeman to release 12-track Blues album

Grammy-winning actor Morgan Freeman has announced the release of a 12-track Blues album. Besides being a producer of the Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience, he is also the narrator on the album where several artistes feature.