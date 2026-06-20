The Bangalore Men & Cappella Bangalore are set for a grand celebration of choral music this weekend
As The Bangalore Men and Cappella Bangalore prepare to present a grand celebration of cathedral music through the ages, we spoke with choirmaster Jonas Olsson, about his relationship with music, the unique experience of performing sacred music in historic spaces and what audiences can expect from this concert. With nearly four decades of experience in choir singing and a passion for preserving musical heritage, Jonas shares his love for the art form, the emotions associated with it and the timelessness it possesses.
Choirmaster and choristor Jonas Olsson offers a peek at what’s cooking for the upcoming The Bangalore Men and Cappella Bangalore performance in the city…
What is the theme for this concert? What inspired it?
The theme is ‘Cathedral Music Through The Ages.’ The evolution of western classical music has very much been driven and also preserved through the sacred music performed in cathedrals and churches and by composers who wrote predominantly sacred music. We want to ensure that we do our bit in preserving this ‘sounding heritage’ by performing the music and introducing it to our audience.
Is there any instance of improvisation that worked out or any funny or interesting incidents that you recall from the rehearsals?
I am always fascinated that one piece of music that you rehearse one week sounds really good and the next week, doesn’t come together at all! For me that really shows the difference between an instrumentalist and a singer. We are our own instruments and how well that instrument works on a particular day is very much dependent on mood, how was the day — feeling tired or fresh etc. The human voice is such a complex yet exciting instrument!
Having conducted many performances, what seems to stay with you about choral music?
It is and will always be close to my heart. I have been singing in choir since almost 40 years now and have never stopped discovering new music, new composers and learning new things. I also especially enjoy conducting choir since the collective is always stronger than the individuals. We motivate each other, learn together, challenge each other and most importantly have fun!
Why was Holy Ghost Church chosen as the venue and is there perhaps a link between the location and the set you have curated?
Holy Ghost Church has wonderful, large acoustics — perfect for this kind of music — unamplified singing both a cappella and with accompaniment from a church organ. The music we will be performing was all written for these kinds of spaces and therefore it’s extra exciting to be able to perform it at a venue like Holy Ghost.
What can first-time attendees expect from Cathedral Windows?
I hope that a first-time attendee will leave the concert with a newfound love for choral music and also be swept away by all the grand emotions that the music evokes. Outbursts, whispers, pleading and exultant joy — all ingredients that will be part of the performance. I also hope that all first-timers will be part of our regular crowd who come for our next concerts too!
What’s the one thing about choral music that you realise connects with people the most today?
I think it is the honesty and transparency that the human voice brings. The fact that we can connect with people through music, perhaps a calm in a stressful world, offers some consolation for anyone who is sad or shares joys together. Choral music is timeless — whether the music was written in the 1400s or in the 1900s, it connects us all on a deeper level.
What is next for The Bangalore Men and Cappella Bangalore?
We are planning our autumn season right now and hope to be able to introduce a completely new repertoire to the audience of Bengaluru as well as have a celebration concert for The Bangalore Men — since we turn 10 this year. Very exciting times ahead!
Free entry. June 27, 7.30 pm onwards. At Davis Road, Cooke Town.