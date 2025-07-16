Shillong Chamber Choir pays tribute to founder Neil Nongkynrih on his 55th birth anniversary with a song

With You Came Into Our Lives, the Choir embarks on a new and deeply personal chapter. Originally written by Uncle Neil and his friend Deelip Kumar Sahu, the song is a heartfelt reflection on the bonds of love, friendship, and the transformative power of music. It is not only a tribute to Neil’s indelible impact but also a reminder of how music continues to heal and unite.

“Through this song, Uncle Neil along with choir members, express their gratitude to their friends and family who stood like a rock through their adverse moments in their journey”.

The accompanying music video, releasing later this month is a beautiful visualization of Uncle Neil’s enduring presence. The video will offer glimpses of cherished moments, past and present, embodying the spirit of togetherness and resilience that has always defined SCC.

Neil Nongkynrih passed away on January 5, 2022, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and unite. His vision, values, and artistry remain at the heart of the Choir’s music and mission.

“Uncle Neil gave us more than music, he gave us purpose, family and direction towards a meaningful life, especially as young people in the great sea of music and entertainment. You Came Into Our Lives is not just a song; it is our way of saying thank you to the man who shaped us, and to all those who have been part of this incredible journey with us,” shared the choir members.