Arijit Singh to make his Bollywood directorial debut with jungle adventure film

Superstar singer Arijit Singh, known for consistently topping the charts with his soulful tracks, is now stepping into an entirely new role—this time, behind the camera. The acclaimed artiste is all set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with a jungle adventure film.

Arijit Singh turns director for upcoming jungle adventure film

According to a source close to the project, the film will be produced by Mahaveer Jain, who is backing this ambitious venture with full enthusiasm. “Arijit Singh is directing a one-of-a-kind jungle adventure film. Mahaveer Jain is thrilled about the project and is putting in every effort to ensure it connects with a pan-India audience,” the source revealed.

The film’s script has been penned by Arijit himself, in collaboration with Koyel Singh. The project is being produced by Sudipta Bhattacharya, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (known for Fukrey), and Bala Saheb Darade under the banners of Mahaveer Jain Films and Alokdyuti Films. It is co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

Casting and pre-production are currently underway. The team is expected to make an official announcement once the cast and title are finalized. “Arijit has already conquered the music world and is one of the most streamed artistes on platforms like Spotify. Now, he’s ready to surprise everyone with his storytelling and directorial skills,” the source added.

On the music front, Arijit’s latest track Zamaana Lage from the ensemble film Metro...In Dino has been well received. The soundtrack has been composed by Pritam, a long-time collaborator of Arijit, whom he once assisted early in his career as a music programmer and vocalist.

This new directorial project adds to Mahaveer Jain Films’ dynamic slate. Besides Arijit’s film, the production house is also working on NaagZilla, starring Kartik Aaryan, and White, an international thriller inspired by the life of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. White stars Vikrant Massey and is already in production, co-produced with Siddharth Anand.

