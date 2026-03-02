Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2026 returns to New Delhi with three days of classical excellence

The Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival (SSMFL) returns to New Delhi from March 6 to 8, 2026, reaffirming its status as one of India’s most respected platforms for Indian classical music. Hosted at the Open Air Arena of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, the festival continues a legacy of artistic integrity that has shaped the country’s cultural landscape for more than seven decades.

Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2026: Indian classical music’s iconic Delhi Festival announces dates and line-up

Founded in 1947 by Sumitra Charat Ram, the festival was envisioned as a dignified space for serious listening, emphasising tradition and excellence over spectacle. That founding ethos remains central to its identity, drawing a discerning, multi-generational audience of rasikas, scholars, musicians, diplomats, and arts patrons who return year after year for the trust it inspires. Entry remains free, underscoring SSMFL’s commitment to accessibility while maintaining uncompromising standards.

The 2026 edition opens with a compelling blend of youth and mastery. Carnatic musician Ramana Balachandhran, Hindustani vocalist Siddhartha Belmannu, and sarod maestro Tejendra Narayan Majumdar perform on the first evening, setting the tone for three days of immersive musical experiences. Day two celebrates voice and lineage, featuring vocalist Sawani Shende, flautist Shashank Subramanyam, and a special guru–shishya presentation by Sajan Mishra alongside his son Swaransh, exemplifying the enduring Banaras gharana tradition.