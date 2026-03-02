Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2026 returns to New Delhi with three days of classical excellence

The Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival (SSMFL) returns to New Delhi from March 6 to 8, 2026, reaffirming its status as one of India’s most respected platforms for Indian classical music. Hosted at the Open Air Arena of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, the festival continues a legacy of artistic integrity that has shaped the country’s cultural landscape for more than seven decades.
Founded in 1947 by Sumitra Charat Ram, the festival was envisioned as a dignified space for serious listening, emphasising tradition and excellence over spectacle. That founding ethos remains central to its identity, drawing a discerning, multi-generational audience of rasikas, scholars, musicians, diplomats, and arts patrons who return year after year for the trust it inspires. Entry remains free, underscoring SSMFL’s commitment to accessibility while maintaining uncompromising standards.
The 2026 edition opens with a compelling blend of youth and mastery. Carnatic musician Ramana Balachandhran, Hindustani vocalist Siddhartha Belmannu, and sarod maestro Tejendra Narayan Majumdar perform on the first evening, setting the tone for three days of immersive musical experiences. Day two celebrates voice and lineage, featuring vocalist Sawani Shende, flautist Shashank Subramanyam, and a special guru–shishya presentation by Sajan Mishra alongside his son Swaransh, exemplifying the enduring Banaras gharana tradition.
Sunday, March 8, begins with a special morning session at 10 am, where vocalist Madhup Mudgal and sarod exponent Biswajit Roy Chowdhury present select morning ragas. The festival culminates in the evening with shehnai player Lokesh Anand, vocalist Shashwati Mandal, and the legendary duo of Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and Pt. Anindo Chatterjee, promising a finale of unforgettable musical brilliance.
Over the decades, SSMFL has hosted icons such as Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, Bismillah Khan, and MS Subbulakshmi, solidifying its place as a cornerstone of India’s classical music tradition. The festival’s careful curation and commitment to excellence ensure that it remains not just a performance platform, but a living celebration of India’s rich musical heritage.
The festival’s distinctiveness lies in its curatorial rigor rather than its scale. Its programming showcases a wide stylistic diversity across the various forms and gharanas of Indian classical music, emphasising its role as a national cultural platform grounded in artistic discipline and intergenerational collaboration.
