Scintillating Sinners of Chicago: A women-led musical with a purpose to be staged in Gurugram

Get ready for jazz, glitz, and unbridled ambition! Scintillating Sinners of Chicago, a women-focused musical is all set to transport audiences to an era where fame was everything, perception was reality, and women fought hard to claim their spotlight.

Scintillating Sinners of Chicago empowers women through songs and story

With electrifying live vocals, high-energy choreography, and gripping storytelling, the show explores the lives of women navigating a world that both elevates and scrutinises them. These aren’t just archetypal characters; they are fierce, resilient, and complex, shaped by survival, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of recognition. Their stories challenge audiences to reflect on justice, agency, and the cost of being seen in a spectacle-driven society.

The musical features an exceptional cast and creative team of over 30 members, including lead actors Reuben Israel, Shorba Bhattacharjya, Rachel David, and Vandana Munjal; lead vocalist Radhika Bharat Ram; choreographer Bineet Kaur; director Ritu R Chandra; and producer Vandana Munjal.