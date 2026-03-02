Scintillating Sinners of Chicago: A women-led musical with a purpose to be staged in Gurugram

Get ready for jazz, glitz, and unbridled ambition! Scintillating Sinners of Chicago, a women-focused musical is all set to transport audiences to an era where fame was everything, perception was reality, and women fought hard to claim their spotlight.
With electrifying live vocals, high-energy choreography, and gripping storytelling, the show explores the lives of women navigating a world that both elevates and scrutinises them. These aren’t just archetypal characters; they are fierce, resilient, and complex, shaped by survival, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of recognition. Their stories challenge audiences to reflect on justice, agency, and the cost of being seen in a spectacle-driven society.
The musical features an exceptional cast and creative team of over 30 members, including lead actors Reuben Israel, Shorba Bhattacharjya, Rachel David, and Vandana Munjal; lead vocalist Radhika Bharat Ram; choreographer Bineet Kaur; director Ritu R Chandra; and producer Vandana Munjal.
Presented by Theatre for a Cause (TFAC), a not-for-profit performing arts initiative, the production embodies TFAC’s mission: to promote and sustain the performing arts while using theatre as a catalyst for social change. TFAC leverages performance to raise funds and awareness for meaningful social causes, support nonprofit initiatives, and create platforms where artistic excellence meets social responsibility.
This production is presented in partnership with Slam Out Loud, a nonprofit empowering underserved youth through arts education. By using poetry, rap, theatre, and storytelling, the non-profit helps young people build confidence, emotional resilience, and self-expression.
More than a musical, Scintillating Sinners of Chicago is a celebration of bold storytelling, artistic excellence, and the transformative power of theatre, reminding us that art can entertain, inspire, and change lives.
The event will be held at the Apparel House, Epicenter, Gurugram, from March 6 to 8, from 7.30 pm to 10.00pm. Tickets start at Rs 500.
