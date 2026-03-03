Indie band Taalpatar Shepai reflects on a decade of music

A

Pritam: Nothing is fixed; it actually varies from one song to another. For instance, for Ami Sudhu Khujechi Amay, we were supposed to shoot in a location in Shillong, but ended up shooting in another, after the driver took a wrong turn. We thought the light was good, and we shot the first sequence just there, impromptu. The rest of the song couldn’t be shot in the planned way due to weather conditions. In fact, we also shot during the night, which Suman had to edit later and make it day. We do keep a sketchy plan, but many times, not everything falls in place, especially because there always remains a budget constraint for us, independent musicians.

Suman: Basically we brainstorm when we are listening to it, how we are visualising it ourselves, etc. Then we sketch it, and decide upon a video. Pritam is our director, and I edit it. But as we start shooting it, things keep changing.