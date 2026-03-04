Ajay Sahaab’s Nuqoosh (Imprints) brings timeless Urdu shazals to a global audience

Nuqoosh (Imprints) is a deeply evocative album shaped primarily by the celebrated Urdu poet Ajay Sahaab, one of the most cherished voices in contemporary Urdu literature. He is also the visionary behind the globally acclaimed Alfaaz Aur Awaaz concert series, which has amassed over 600 crore views worldwide. Between 2024 and 2026 alone, 55 of his songs struck a powerful chord with listeners across platforms, a rare connection that feels both timeless and immediate.
Among the standout pieces on Nuqoosh is a ghazal by the esteemed poet Qaiser Ul Jafri, adding classical gravitas and lyrical richness to the album. At its heart, Nuqoosh imagines a world without borders, a society free from war, and traces the fragile journeys of a trusting, stumbling heart, one that continues to endure, love and hope. It reflects on the fleeting arrogance of a firefly daring to rival the sun, the unstoppable march of time, and the quiet ache of lost love.
Rooted in the enduring tradition of the ghazal, a poetic form that travelled from Persia and flourished in cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Lahore and Hyderabad — Nuqoosh pays homage to a living cultural legacy. The ghazal is more than poetry; it is song, shared in mehfils, preserved in classical music traditions, and immortalised on radio, stage and now digital platforms worldwide. Through its delicate couplets, vast emotional landscapes unfold — and Nuqoosh honours that heritage while speaking to contemporary sensibilities.
Breathing life into these verses is Kavya Limaye, widely recognised for her appearance on Indian Idol and as the second-place winner of The Voice India Kids. With performances across the globe, she has emerged as one of the most promising voices of her generation. In Nuqoosh, her singing is intimate yet expansive, allowing each sher to unfold with sincerity and quiet grace.
A significant milestone awaits her as well: on 22 March 2026, she is set to perform at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. There, she will present the works of Ajay Sahaab alongside other legendary poets, sharing the stage with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a moment that underscores how these poetic voices continue to transcend borders and resonate across cultures.
The album’s melodies are composed by Sachin Limaye, whose sensitive approach preserves the classical dignity of the ghazal while introducing a fresh, contemporary touch. The arrangements, crafted by the Leo Twins, Haroon Leo and Sharoon Leo, weave traditional elements with modern textures, enriching the emotional depth of each composition.
Released by London-based Sufiscore, a global platform dedicated to Sufi and ghazal music with over 12.9 million subscribers, Nuqoosh joins a distinguished lineage of artists including Atif Aslam, Vishal Mishra, Hariharan and Pratibha Singh Baghel.
More than an album, Nuqoosh is an imprint on the soul, a gentle act of remembrance in a fractured world. It speaks of love in times of division, humility in an age of arrogance, and poetry’s enduring promise to imagine a kinder, more compassionate tomorrow.
These imprints are ready to travel beyond borders, settling quietly into hearts across the world, and echoing long after the final note fades.
