Ajay Sahaab’s Nuqoosh (Imprints) brings timeless Urdu shazals to a global audience

Breathing life into these verses is Kavya Limaye, widely recognised for her appearance on Indian Idol and as the second-place winner of The Voice India Kids. With performances across the globe, she has emerged as one of the most promising voices of her generation. In Nuqoosh, her singing is intimate yet expansive, allowing each sher to unfold with sincerity and quiet grace.

A significant milestone awaits her as well: on 22 March 2026, she is set to perform at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. There, she will present the works of Ajay Sahaab alongside other legendary poets, sharing the stage with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a moment that underscores how these poetic voices continue to transcend borders and resonate across cultures.

The album’s melodies are composed by Sachin Limaye, whose sensitive approach preserves the classical dignity of the ghazal while introducing a fresh, contemporary touch. The arrangements, crafted by the Leo Twins, Haroon Leo and Sharoon Leo, weave traditional elements with modern textures, enriching the emotional depth of each composition.

Released by London-based Sufiscore, a global platform dedicated to Sufi and ghazal music with over 12.9 million subscribers, Nuqoosh joins a distinguished lineage of artists including Atif Aslam, Vishal Mishra, Hariharan and Pratibha Singh Baghel.

More than an album, Nuqoosh is an imprint on the soul, a gentle act of remembrance in a fractured world. It speaks of love in times of division, humility in an age of arrogance, and poetry’s enduring promise to imagine a kinder, more compassionate tomorrow.

These imprints are ready to travel beyond borders, settling quietly into hearts across the world, and echoing long after the final note fades.

