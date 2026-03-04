Malvika Sheth unveils Online/irl, a bold reclaiming of identity in the digital age

The opening track, Be or Be Seen?, lays out the EP’s central dilemma-are you living, or are you performing? “It’s the inner dialogue I had when I realised that visibility for visibility’s sake was diluting my purpose as a creative. I kept asking myself whether I wanted to continue doing what made me more visible, or allow myself to express from truth and simply be.”

From there, each track feels like a chapter in that self-audit. Love Is a Game dives into blurred lines, mixed signals and the all-too-relatable spiral of losing yourself in someone else. High Note unpacks the pressure to achieve, especially within an immigrant household where success can feel like survival. Spiralling captures burnout in real time- the pressure, the constant output, the quiet unravel. The EP closes with ICONIC, inspired by time spent around Paris Fashion Week, a full-circle moment that chooses self-belief over chasing validation.

Sonically, this isn’t a random pivot. As a third-generation Bharatanatyam dancer, Malvika grew up understanding storytelling through rhythm, structure and emotional precision. Later, working as a university writing consultant sharpened her narrative instincts even further. The result was a seamless blend of pop, R&B and hip-hop layered with Indian instrumentation and storytelling traditions, which was global, but grounded.

With Online/irl, Malvika isn’t telling anyone to log off. She’s asking a more nuanced question about how do we exist online without losing ourselves in the process? This isn’t about reinvention. It’s about reclamation.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress