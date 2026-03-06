BombayMami is all set to release her debut album this month

BombayMami is entering a bold new phase with her debut album Peaceful Attitude, set to release this month. With that announcement, she recently dropped her new single Energy (Chak Dum Dum) featuring Mannywellz. The track brings together western pop, afropop and Indian sounds, drawing inspiration from the emotional intensity of Yash Chopra’s Bollywood blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). After the viral success of her Fire in Delhi campaign and earlier singles, this album marks a moment of growth, confidence and self-belief for the Swiss-Indian artiste. We get chatty with her as she opens up about womanhood, self-trust, setting boundaries and choosing peace without losing her power.