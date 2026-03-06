BombayMami is all set to release her debut album this month
BombayMami is entering a bold new phase with her debut album Peaceful Attitude, set to release this month. With that announcement, she recently dropped her new single Energy (Chak Dum Dum) featuring Mannywellz. The track brings together western pop, afropop and Indian sounds, drawing inspiration from the emotional intensity of Yash Chopra’s Bollywood blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). After the viral success of her Fire in Delhi campaign and earlier singles, this album marks a moment of growth, confidence and self-belief for the Swiss-Indian artiste. We get chatty with her as she opens up about womanhood, self-trust, setting boundaries and choosing peace without losing her power.
Peaceful Attitude is your debut album. Why did you feel this was the right time to release it?
I finally felt ready, not just as an artiste, but as a woman. For a long time, I was experimenting, proving and surviving. Now, I’m choosing. There’s a difference. This album feels like I’m not fighting for space anymore. I am the space. Also, if not now, then when? Main kab tak wait karu? (How much longer do I wait for) My Hindi is still bad but my confidence is very good.
You call Peaceful Attitude your personal mantra. What does that mean to you?
Peaceful Attitude is power without chaos. It means, I don’t need to scream to be heard. I don’t need to fight every battle. I can be soft and still be strong. I can be sensual and still be spiritual. I can be ambitious and still be grounded. It’s that Kali energy, but controlled. A flame, but a disciplined flame.
The album talks about growing up, trusting yourself and setting limits. Did something in your life inspire this?
Oh yes. Life said, “baby girl, class is in session.” I had moments where I felt unheard, misunderstood and doubted — even by myself. I realised the biggest shift wasn’t about proving others wrong. It was about trusting myself. Setting limits was huge for me. Saying no. Not over-explaining. Not shrinking. Basically: the grown woman attitude activated.
How is the music on the album different from your previous songs?
It’s more intentional. More fearless. Before, I was blending cultures because it felt natural. Now I blend them consciously. Tabla with 808s. R&B vocals with classical ornamentation. Mantras with club drums. It’s less, ‘can I do this?’ and more, ‘watch me do this, now.’
What made you take inspiration from Dil To Pagal Hai for Energy (Chak Dum Dum)?
I’m a dramatic Bollywood child at heart. Dil To Pagal Hai is romance, drama, obsession and choreography — full emotion, no chill and I love that. Energy (Chak Dum Dum) plays with that theatrical intensity but in a modern, club-ready way. Also, let’s be honest. If you grew up desi, those songs live in your bloodstream.
Your Fire in Delhi campaign became very popular. How did that change your journey?
It showed me that authenticity travels. That campaign was bold, cultural and unapologetic. People connected because it wasn’t watered down. It gave me confidence that my story, Swiss-Indian, feminine and powerful, is not ‘too much.’ It’s exactly enough. It also raised the bar for me. Now, I know, what I’m capable of visually and creatively.
Your music mixes many cultures. Do you ever feel pressure because of that?
Sometimes. There’s pressure to ‘represent properly.’ Pressure to not get it wrong. Pressure from both sides, western expectations and South Asian expectations. But I remind myself: I’m not here to be a museum. I’m a living culture. I’m allowed to evolve. If my Hindi grammar is wrong in interviews, that’s also part of the diaspora experience, okay?
What is the biggest thing you learned while making this album?
Discipline is self-love. Inspiration is cute. But showing up every day, that’s devotion. I learned how to protect my energy, my vision and my peace. I learned I’m stronger than I thought. Born a soldier. But now… a peaceful one.
Energy (Chak Dum Dum) is streaming on all audio platforms.
