Jashwanth Bopanna shines in romantic debut with soulful track Dhaage

Reflecting on the project, Splitsvilla X5 winner Jashwanth Bopanna shares, “Dhaage is very close to my heart. It’s not just a song, it’s an emotion that speaks to anyone who has experienced love, distance, or unspoken feelings. Collaborating with Papon, Madhubanti, and Tips Music has been truly special, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the story we’ve brought to life.”

With its evocative theme, powerful vocals, and cinematic storytelling, Dhaage, produced by Tips Music, is set to strike a chord with listeners nationwide.

The music video is available across all major music platforms.