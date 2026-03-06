Jashwanth Bopanna shines in romantic debut with soulful track Dhaage

Reality TV sensation and digital star Jashwanth Bopanna makes a memorable debut as a romantic lead in Dhaage. Celebrated for his charm, authenticity, and strong connection with audiences, Jashwanth effortlessly transitions from his reality TV and digital persona into a performance that is both emotionally rich and visually captivating.
Dhaage is a soulful track that explores the delicate interplay of distance, desire and destiny in contemporary romance. The song features the mesmerising voices of Papon and Madhubanti Bagchi, with composition and music direction by Shamir Tandon and poetic lyrics by Samir Anjan, all harmonising perfectly with Jashwanth and co-lead Apurva Soni’s expressive on-screen chemistry.
Reflecting on the project, Splitsvilla X5 winner Jashwanth Bopanna shares, “Dhaage is very close to my heart. It’s not just a song, it’s an emotion that speaks to anyone who has experienced love, distance, or unspoken feelings. Collaborating with Papon, Madhubanti, and Tips Music has been truly special, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the story we’ve brought to life.”
With its evocative theme, powerful vocals, and cinematic storytelling, Dhaage, produced by Tips Music, is set to strike a chord with listeners nationwide.
The music video is available across all major music platforms.