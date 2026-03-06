Karan Aujla electrifies Mumbai with Holi-themed P-Pop Culture Tour

Following a historic opener in Delhi, global Punjabi music superstar Karan Aujla brought the P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 to Mumbai for a high-energy daytime Holi celebration at MMRDA Grounds on Tuesday. The show drew over 20,000 fans and seamlessly blended Karan’s genre-defying Punjabi pop with immersive visual storytelling, synchronised fireworks and the vibrant spirit of Holi, transforming the grounds into a colour-soaked festival of music and celebration.
Karan made a dramatic pop-up stage entrance, instantly igniting the crowd and establishing a pulsating connection that carried through the entire performance. His setlist took the audience on a non-stop musical journey, featuring MF Gabhru, Boli, 52 Bars, Take It Easy, Him, Ima Do My Thing, I Really Do, P-Pop Culture, followed by Winning Speech, Softly, Bachke Bachke, Admirin U, IDK How, White Brown Black, Players, Mexico, and fan favourites Tauba Tauba, Jee Ni Lagda, Boyfriend, On Top, Wavy, Don’t Look, Rim vs Jhanjar, For A Reason, culminating in a powerful finale of Try Me, Daytona and Gangsta. The crowd responded continuously with roaring applause and non-stop dancing, creating an electric atmosphere across the venue. The ambience included colourful streamers, vibrant stage props and bursts of coloured smoke elevating the daytime energy into an immersive festive experience.
Karan states, “Performing in Mumbai during Holi was a first for me, and the energy was unmatched. To see the fans celebrating not just music but a festival of colour and togetherness was truly inspiring. Mumbai has always been special to me, and today was no different.”
Following Mumbai, the 11-city tour continues in Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), Bengaluru (March 29), Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10) and Ludhiana (April 12).
Building on the success of his It Was All A Dream India Tour 2024, which drew over 200,000 fans, the P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 is projected to reach over 500,000 attendees nationwide. The event is produced by Team Innovation.
Tickets range INR 999 to INR 15,00,000.
