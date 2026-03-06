Karan Aujla electrifies Mumbai with Holi-themed P-Pop Culture Tour

Karan states, “Performing in Mumbai during Holi was a first for me, and the energy was unmatched. To see the fans celebrating not just music but a festival of colour and togetherness was truly inspiring. Mumbai has always been special to me, and today was no different.”

Following Mumbai, the 11-city tour continues in Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), Bengaluru (March 29), Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10) and Ludhiana (April 12).

Building on the success of his It Was All A Dream India Tour 2024, which drew over 200,000 fans, the P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 is projected to reach over 500,000 attendees nationwide. The event is produced by Team Innovation.

Tickets range INR 999 to INR 15,00,000.

Available online.