Karan Aujla’s heartfelt gesture for Mumbai auto drivers wins the internet

The generosity, however, didn't end there. As news of this spread through the traffic, another car's driver approached the celebrity and shared his financial troubles with unpaid penalties. Karan donated another INR 5,000 to the second man’s fines. “These guys are going to love me, we are paying everybody’s fine here,” said Karan, as shared by filmmaker Sanvir Singh.

The interaction took an emotional turn when the second driver, overwhelmed with gratitude, hugged the singer. Karan, in his characteristic witty style, advised the two drivers to be more careful in the future because there may not be a Punjabi superstar around to save their lives. As a crowd gathered for selfies, turning the roadside stop into an impromptu fan meet, he quipped: "Suddenly, I’m the city’s favourite… Yo! That’s sick."

This heartwarming detour comes after a record-breaking opening night performance in New Delhi with over 75,000 fans. The tour is scheduled to continue with special Holi Edition shows in Mumbai and Pune today, followed by shows in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru later this month. For the fans, this "street-side flex" only serves to reinforce Karan’s image as an artiste who remains grounded despite his meteoric rise to fame in the international P-Pop landscape.