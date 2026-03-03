Sexual assault case filed against Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram in Kochi

A sexual assault case has been registered against Kerala filmmaker Chidambaram, director of the Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys, following a complaint by a young woman.

Filmmaker Chidambaram booked in sexual assault case

The Ernakulam South Police confirmed that the case was taken up based on the survivor’s statement and that a detailed investigation is now underway. According to the First Information Report (FIR), two charges have been invoked: assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman and inappropriate physical contact. The complaint alleges that the incident occurred in 2022 at the woman’s flat in Elamkulam, where the director is accused of trespassing and behaving with sexual intent.

Police officials stated that the case was registered after recording the complainant’s statement. They emphasised that the investigation is currently at a preliminary stage and that subsequent legal steps will be taken only after a thorough examination of evidence and circumstances.