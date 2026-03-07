Haryana Police seek LOC against Badshah to prevent him leaving country amid Tateeree strong controversy

In a fresh turn of events, rapper Badshah who is facing severe backlash for his latest song Tatiri, has landed in a major legal soup.

Badshah served notice by the Haryana State Women’s Commission over obscene lyrics

The Haryana Police has now initiated major action against rapper Badshah over alleged objectionable content in his recently released song Tateeree, with authorities starting the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) to prevent him from leaving the country.

According to officials, an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula.

The case filed against him pertains to the song and video Tateeree, which authorities claim contains objectionable content and inappropriate depiction of women and minors.

Police said that the video allegedly shows minor girls wearing short school uniforms and throwing away their school bags, running away from studies.

They also said the use of the word “Badshala” in the song is said to portray the school and educational environment in a negative manner.

Officials also stated that the song includes objectionable and indecent words directed at women and girls.

In a statement, the Haryana Police PRO said that notices have been issued to the Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, further directing him to appear before the police immediately.

Several police teams have been formed to ensure his arrest and are conducting raids at various possible locations.