Pandit Iman Das presents a morning raaga concert at Namma Ashram

I run Omkar Music Academy, which I started about ten years ago. Over the years, the academy has trained nearly a thousand students in Bengaluru. Among them, at least ten are now performing professionally in the city’s music scene. When I moved to Whitefield, which is known as an IT hub, I often said in interviews that I wanted it to become an IC hub as well — an Indian Classical hub. After ten years, I feel I am slowly seeing results. Many musicians focus mainly on their own performances. But from the beginning, my aim was to build a community where this art form can survive and grow.