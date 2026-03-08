Composer Prateek Rajagopal bridges global sounds in Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main

For Los Angeles–based composer and producer Prateek Rajagopal, music has always been about building worlds. Over the past few years, he has quietly carved a place within Hollywood’s sonic landscape, contributing to projects such as The Mandalorian, Trolls: Band Together and Eddington while collaborating with acclaimed artists like Ludwig Göransson and Lizzo. Now, he turns his focus toward Indian cinema with Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar—a project that marks both a creative homecoming and the arrival of a bold, globally shaped musical voice.

Prateek Rajagopal: From Hollywood’s sonic landscapes to Indian cinema’s new voice