Musician Joy Sarkar on his solo acoustic guitar album, Colourfully Blind

Making an album, creating and playing music that has his heart and soul, was something that musician Joy Sarkar had on his cards for the longest time, especially during and after the pandemic, when people were requesting him to play more of his solo strumming.

“But something or the other kept on happening, and I couldn’t get started with it until last year when I kind of pushed myself to start with it. Because if I don’t start at some point, I can never get the ball rolling,” says Joy.

Joy Sarkar on his acoustic solo guitar album, Colourfully Blind

We haven’t spotted an acoustic solo guitar album in recent times, especially from Bengal. So, we asked what the vibe of the album, Colourfully Blind, is like.

Joy says the album is mostly impromptu. “My studio is near my house. Every day, what I record would depend on my mood. On occasions, it has also happened that I have discarded the scratch because I did not like it later, or I couldn’t add to it because my mood changed,” says the musician for whom guitar has always been his first love.