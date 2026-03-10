Tommy DeCarlo, who became longtime singer of Boston after a Myspace tribute, dies at 60

Tommy DeCarlo, who became the lead singer of classic rockers Boston for nearly 20 years based on a Myspace tribute to the band’s original singer, has died.

Tommy DeCarlo passes away at 60

Tommy’s children, Annie, Talia and Tommy Jr., said in posts on his Facebook and Instagram pages that their father, who had been struggling for months with brain cancer, died Monday. They said, “He fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end.” He was 60.

Brad Delp, the original singer of the band that was founded in 1975 and had hits including More Than a Feeling and Peace of Mind, died in 2007.