‘It feels like I have absolutely nothing to lose’: Rhythm Shaw on his ambitious new album

It means I have absolutely nothing to lose. Every time I felt like I lost something, I went back to thinking about where I started from and where I am today. Each time, it reminded me of all the growth that has happened over the years and it made me feel good. What I lost was never really mine anyway.

When I started working on this album, I wanted to go all out in every way — musically challenging myself, investing in video production and even getting an orchestra to play with. It was beyond my reach, but I kept pushing myself.

There was a time when I watched an incredible video by Rick Beato about music consumption and how it has reduced to a level where it is almost free now. From vinyl to CDs, we have come to a place where artistes are fighting to survive with their original music.

Self-funding this entire album was not easy. All these things worried me a little, but in the end, it always felt like this was my purpose in life. If I don’t do it, nobody else will do it for me. It is my duty to do my work without falling into modern-day traps like trends, views, fame or money. I just wanted to do what I truly wanted to do and hoped that the album would reach the right people.

At one point, I was chilling with one of my dearest friends and discussing possible names for the project. He asked how it felt to work on such a big project with an orchestra, videos and everything else. I simply replied, it feels like I have absolutely nothing to lose.