Motta Maadi Music's 'Tour Breathless' reimagines the singalong concert format

In other words, the show behaves less like a conventional concert and more like a wave of emotion that gradually builds across the evening. The idea of the chain format adds another layer of intrigue.

Instead of clearly separated songs, melodies flow into one another, sometimes hinted at only through an interlude or a familiar instrumental cue.

“The audience will actually recognise the next song through the interlude,” Badhri says. “That surprise is part of the fun. We don’t want them to expect exactly when a song is coming.”

If the concept sounds dizzying, rehearsals have been equally intense.

“The main challenge is muscle memory,” he explains. “We all know these songs in the usual format. Now we are cutting lines, transitioning differently and remembering new sequences. Eliminating what your mind already knows is difficult.”

Technology plays a quiet role too. Carefully arranged backing vocals create layered harmonies that interact with the audience’s singing, sometimes making the crowd feel like part of an accidental choir.

“When the audience sings and the backing vocals come in, it almost feels like an a cappella harmony,” Badhri concludes.

And if Tour Breathless works the way the team hopes, it will feel less like attending a concert and more like being swept into a musical current.

One song bleeding into the next. One memory triggering another. Until suddenly, over an hour has passed and the room realises it has been singing together the whole time.

Tour Breathless will be performed on March 13 at 7.30 pm at The Music Academy on TTK Road.

