Shillong-based band Bending Waves on channelising their resilience through lyrics, without losing their edgy style

The up-and-coming alternative rock band from Shillong, Bending Waves, is making its mark on India’s music scene, pairing melody with a high-energy, punchy, guitar-driven sound. Their debut single, Medicine, and the follow-up track, Feeling Good, quickly earned them widespread attention, with lyrics channelling their resilience and hope without ever losing their edgy style. The band, comprising Mahrhendiam Lakiang (on vocals), Momo Gajan Basumatary (on bass guitar), CM Richie Ngachammi Kharshiing (on guitar) and Vivian Kharumnuid (on drums), is known for live sets that shift across moods and genres. The band recently performed at Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival, giving an unpredictably compelling experience at the shows.

How would you introduce/describe your music genre? How do you make it sound so fluid?

Mahrhendiam: Music genres are quite vague, but for the purpose of making sure that the algorithms in the industry understand us, we could be classified as Alternative Rock, Pop Rock, Punk or Modern Grunge, if you may.

We use distorted guitars and melodic hooks to drive our songs across the board. Plain and simple, maybe that’s how we keep it fluid.

Your songs sound fresh and have Western pop vibes. What goes into creating the music? Who are your inspirations?

Momo: Bending Waves is a boiling cauldron of music vocabulary. The birth of a Bending Waves song can come from a chord progression, a riff, a bassline, a vocal phrase or even something as simple as humming a tune. It honestly feels like we don’t like complicating things too much.

Every individual in the band listens to different artists/bands. But, of late, we’ve been very inspired by the 90s Seattle-born ‘Grunge’ scene, which gave birth to legendary musical acts like Nirvana, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden.

How or what made you start the band?

Richie: The band is a collective of talented artistes, not just musicians. We believe that everyone has the right to express their feelings. We express ourselves through Bending Waves, which was started to express our artistry, emotions and feelings through music, live experiences and the occasional visual medium.

You are a very young band. How has your journey been in these one and half years?

Momo: The past year has been quite eventful. The band was awarded ‘The best performing band’ by the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project. We released three singles and music videos for each single, which were very well received across the country. Feeling Good, our second single, was heavily featured across social media pages and websites. The song was also featured in Spotify’s “Fresh Finds India” playlist.

The Cherry Blossom Festival had been on our bucket list for years as musicians and we are super proud to be part of the lineup last year. Being the biggest music festival in Northeast India, we really wanted to showcase our music there.