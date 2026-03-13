Kavya Maran under criticism after Sunrisers Leeds signs Abrar Ahmed

The official X account of Sunrisers Leeds had announced the signing of Abrar. Soon after, they faced massive backlash and negative comments from Indian fans who criticised the franchise and Kavya Maran for signing an "enemy" in an IPL-linked franchise. Following the outrage, the account of Sunrisers Leeds remains suspended for violating rules.

Sharing the screenshot of the suspended Sunrisers Leeds account, one user wrote, "Hope Kavya Maran will release that Player from their squad." One comment under another such post read, "Play with fire? Check BuyAbrar Ahmed? Check Sunrisers leeds account burn? Check".

Many fans seem to have reported the account to get it suspended and many want to do the same to the Sunrisers Hyderabad account.

Amidst the outrage, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made it clear that it will not budge to pressure. A report claims, "The ECB has reportedly informed Sunrisers Leeds that any attempt to release Abrar Ahmed due to external political or commercial pressures will result in the immediate termination of their franchise contract and heavy financial penalties."

The call for boycott, Kavya Maran's relentless trolling, has definitely put a toll on the franchise which is yet to officially address the situation.