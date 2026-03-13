Kavya Maran under criticism after Sunrisers Leeds signs Abrar Ahmed

Sunrisers Leeds, a 100-ball cricket franchise in England's Leeds has signed Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed during the Hundred Auction 2026. The team is owned by the same group, Sun Group of India, that is in charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.
The CEO of the IPL franchise, Kavya Maran also co-owns Sunrisers Leeds and has come under significant criticism following Abrar's signing. Many fans have expressed anger with the franchise signing a Pakistani player.
Sunrisers Leeds signed Pakistani bowler Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 but many fans in India seem to be angry with the decision, and targetting co-owner Kavya Maran.
The official X account of Sunrisers Leeds had announced the signing of Abrar. Soon after, they faced massive backlash and negative comments from Indian fans who criticised the franchise and Kavya Maran for signing an "enemy" in an IPL-linked franchise. Following the outrage, the account of Sunrisers Leeds remains suspended for violating rules.
Sharing the screenshot of the suspended Sunrisers Leeds account, one user wrote, "Hope Kavya Maran will release that Player from their squad." One comment under another such post read, "Play with fire? Check BuyAbrar Ahmed? Check Sunrisers leeds account burn? Check".
Many fans seem to have reported the account to get it suspended and many want to do the same to the Sunrisers Hyderabad account.
Amidst the outrage, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made it clear that it will not budge to pressure. A report claims, "The ECB has reportedly informed Sunrisers Leeds that any attempt to release Abrar Ahmed due to external political or commercial pressures will result in the immediate termination of their franchise contract and heavy financial penalties."
The call for boycott, Kavya Maran's relentless trolling, has definitely put a toll on the franchise which is yet to officially address the situation.
