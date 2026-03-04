Aleem Dar reportedly resigns after Pakistan's poor T20 World Cup show

Aleem was part of the selection committee along with former cricketers, Asad Shafiq and Aaqib Javed. A source disclosed, "Aleem is very upset that when the World Cup squad was being selected, he had resisted the inclusion of Babar Azam and Shadab Khan in the squad without any performance, but Hesson insisted on having them".

He added, "Aleem had also insisted that when Babar and Shadab could be called in without performance, Muhammad Rizwan should be included in place of Usman Khan because of his experience, but no one supported him."

Pakistan had a very disappointing run at the T20 World Cup hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Their performance drew criticism about the administration, putting pressure on the leadership. Aleem Dar's alleged resignation is the first big resignation since they got knocked out of the tournament.

Pakistan could not qualify for the semi-finals after losing to big teams and rivals India, England and New Zealand. Their win against Sri Lanka in the final Super Eight game did not help their case.